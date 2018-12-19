POLL: With More Products Added To E. coli Scare List, Do I Have a Salad Or Not?

If you’re selling fear, I’m buying. It’s just how I’m wired. I try to pro-actively prevent every undesirable outcome life could ever offer. I actually love insurance because it gives me...well...insurance.

Now that you know who you're dealing with, you can imagine how confusing it is for me to hear that another vegetable was added to the E. coli outbreak scare list. Now some brands of cauliflower are off limits along with romaine and red leaf lettuces. I mean, I don’t even like cauliflower. In fact, I would rather eat styrofoam packing peanuts in my salad but somewhere along the line someone told me if I don’t eat cauliflower it would take years off my life.

Do I roll the dice and eat my salad for lunch or do I do the healthy thing and just stick to Christmas cookies?