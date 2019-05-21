Your Complete Guide To Memorial Day Weekend in NYC

Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day – which means that Friday, May 24 is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. It’s the weekend when spring is at its peak, and summer is in sight. It is a weekend traditionally spent outdoors, with family and friends, and that means picnics, outings and, of course, a time to remember those who gave their lives to keep America the land of the free. New York City is second to none in observing that day – or as a place for families to be together. Here are just five of the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend in NYC.

Memorial Day was established so that Americans could honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the United States and ensure that it would remain the land of the free. While the day itself is marked with parades and memorial services, the weekend, which begins this year on Friday, May 24, is also traditionally a time for friends and especially families to spend together and have fun. That means parties and picnics, barbecues and baseball games, and good times that build lifelong memories. New York City is second to none in observing that day – or as a place for families to be together. Here are just five of the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend in NYC.

WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, and ALT 92.3 Kick Off To Summer

The Headliner

Neptune, NJ

6am-7pm

WFAN, ALT 92.3 Radio, and New York’s Country 94.7 proudly presents RADIO.COM’s Kick-Off to Summer! Start the summer of 2019 Friday morning, May 24th live from The Headliner in Neptune, New Jersey from 6a-7p. This is a free show with performances by Brian Kirk and The Jirks, Russell Dickerson, Matt Stell and Jessica Rose with special guests DJ Big Country and So Dope! Get there early because the party kicks off at 6am! This event is 21+

Scott Shannon’s Summer Blast Off

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

Atlantic City, NJ

6am-10am

WCBS-FM proudly presents the Shannon in the Morning Summer Blast Off spectacular! Kick off the summer of 2019 with the ‘Big Show’ - Friday morning, May 24th live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ! Join Scott Shannon, Patty Steele, Sue Aller, Brad Blanks, Louie Louie and John Elliott from 6-10AM Friday, May 24th featuring a special performance from John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band.

Hey Sailor, New in Town? (It's Fleet Week!)

Intrepid Air and Space Museum

Pier 86

West 46th St. and 12th Avenue

New York, NY 10036

(212) 245-0072

This year Fleet Week and Memorial Day weekend coincide. The annual arrival of the ships of the U.S. Navy (and their crews) in New York City begins on May 21 and continues all the way through Memorial Day weekend. Sailors, Marines, and members of the Coast Guard can be seen in large numbers on the sidewalks of New York, as restaurants, bars, and other establishments roll out the red carpet to honor the fleet. Numerous warships and other Navy and Coast Guard vessels are open to visitors at selected piers, notably, Pier 86, Pier 90 and the Intrepid Air and Space Museum (located aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, in permanent dock at Pier 86.) There are numerous events throughout the city, the highlight of which is the not-to-be-missed annual Parade of Ship on May 22 – a parade best seen from the deck of the USS Intrepid.

BIG Salsa Festival New York

Hilton Midtown

1335 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas)

New York, NY 10019

(212) 586-7000

Dates: 9 PM May 23 through 11:20 AM May 27

The annual BIG Salsa Festival New York is not about a spicy dip, but about spicy music to dip – and dance – to. Salsa dancers and DJs perform and offer instructions on how to improve your salsa dancing skills. This four-day festival of Latin music and dance includes appearances by more than 40 performers and offers more than 50 workshops. An almost non-stop four-day party (well, until 4 AM anyway) it will also be simulcast on the web for those who can't stay for all four days and nights.

See a Ball Game – Mets and Yanks at Home

NY Mets

Citi Field

123-01 Roosevelt Ave

Queens, NY 11368

OR

NY Yankees

Yankee Stadium

1 East 161st St.

Bronx, NY 10451

There is nothing that says Memorial Day more than going to a baseball game. New York is home to two of the best and most famous major league ball clubs. Even better, both the Mets and the Yankees are at home during Memorial Day Weekend. The Mets host the Tigers on the 24th, 25th, and 26th, while the Yankees play on Memorial Day itself, May 27.

Memorial Day Parades

All Five Boroughs

Various start times from 10 AM – 2 PM Sunday, May 26

Each of the five boroughs of New York hosts its own Memorial Day Parade. The first is the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Memorial Day Parade. It starts at 10 AM at Riverside Drive and 89th Street. At 11 AM the 152nd annual (and oldest) parade kicks off at 78th Street and 3rd Avenue. The parade concludes with a memorial service at John Paul Jones Park in Bay Ridge. Staten Island starts its parade at noon on Forest Avenue. Queens host the largest of the parades, the Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade, which begins at Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard at 2 PM. The Bronx Memorial Day Parade is held on City Island.

Memorial Day Concert At Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall

881 7th Avenue

New York, NY 10019

(212) 247-7800

There are many musical celebrations and events on Memorial Day Weekend in NYC, but the most prestigious and perhaps moving of them all is that held on Memorial Day itself in Carnegie Hall. This year's concert is at 8 PM and features the noted conductor and composer John Rutter and the New England Symphonic Ensemble. Featured works include Rutter's own Gloria, and his arrangement of Monteverdi's Gloria, as well as an assortment of sacred choral music, all of which offers a solemn and fitting tribute to honor those who gave their all for their country.