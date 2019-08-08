Yankees & White Sox To Play on the Iconic 'Field Of Dreams' in 2020

If you're familiar with the 1989 Kevin Costner film 'Field Of Dreams,' you know just how big of a deal this is going to be. In the film, an Iowa corn farmer hears voices telling him, "if you build it, they will come." In essence, he is being led to building a baseball diamond in his field, and when he does, the "Chicago Black Sox" come back, emerging as ghostly figures from the rows of corn, to play ball.

On August 13th, 2020 Dyersville, Iowa will be the setting for a historic game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

A temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed on the farm site where the film was staged where the Sox and Yanks will square off for a nationally broadcast game.

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said of the event. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Read more at WFAN.com.