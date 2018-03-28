Will The Weeknd Drop New Music on Friday?

By Annie Reuter

Could something be on the way for The Weeknd as early as Friday (March 30). The singer hinted at the release of an upcoming project this week on Instagram.

In an Instagram post Tuesday night (March 27), the singer shared a conversation over text message with who we assume is his Creative Director La Mar Taylor, saying, "Should we drop Friday? I'm indifferent to be honest."

The singer immediately created a buzz, with many fans commenting in approval at the idea of new music. If he does drop an album on Friday, it would mark the first new project since 2016's Starboy. His third album, Starboy won a GRAMMY Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

When he's not putting the final touches on new projects, The Weeknd is preparing for a massive headlining set at Coachella next month.

See the hint below: