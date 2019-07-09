When To See The Next Manhattanhenge Sunset in NYC

By Jason Goldstein

Manhattanhenge is back! It's when the sun sets in line with the street grid of Manhattan. The instagram worthy event happens four times a year ... around Memorial Day and in mid-July. Manhattanhenge got it's name because of its similarity to when the sunrise aligns with Stonehenge in England.

Your next chances to see the special sunset are - Friday, July 12 (Full sun aligns at 8:20PM) & Saturday, July 13 (Half the sun aligns at 8:21PM) The best places to view it are on clear cross streets like 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets.

Manhattanhenge happens for sunrises too. Those occur in mid-January and late November / early December.