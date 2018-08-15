Sia Makes Rare Appearance Without the Wig

Sia likes to hide her face behind her infamous wigs. But why is she so secretive about her appearance?

"If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous," Sia wrote in Billboard in 2013.

Essentially, Sia wants to be a star and make great music, but she also wants to be able to go to the gym or grocery store without being swarmed by fans or paparazzi. It makes sense. There's something to being able to be a normal person and do things without constantly being under a microscope. I can appreciate why she keeps under cover during performances and red carpet appearances.

So what does she look like? A normal woman! Check it out: