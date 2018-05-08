WATCH: Madonna Performs "Like a Prayer" & "Hallelujah" at the Met Gala

We have no words. Yes, Madonna delivered a DEVINE performance during last night’s Met Gala in New York City.

The music superstar took to the stage to perform “Like a Prayer,” and she also covered Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”



Madonna’s performance of both tracks was absolutely epic. Of course, it made sense since the theme for this year’s gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”



For her “Like a Prayer” performance, she was surrounded by backup singers were dressed as monks.





Additional footage of “Like a Prayer” can be seen here:



The 59-year-old superstar also took our breath away when she covered “Hallelujah.” That performance naturally included some theatrics, which can be seen from these clips below:

By the way, Madonna also may have unveiled a new song during her surprise performance? We'll be watching to see if anything is released soon!