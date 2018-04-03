WATCH: Halsey's Music Video for "Alone" Drops on Friday

We're so ready for Halsey's video for the song "Alone" from her hopeless fountain kingdom album, and we won't have to wait very long to see it!

Of course, If you're a Halsey fan you know that all of her music videos for the album are along the same storyline.

She discusses that in an interview with Vevo here:



We're so ready to see the next part of her story! That's especially true after we saw the preview for it. It's going to be exactly what fans are looking for in the video:



The video will be dropping this Friday (April 6th). We'll be sure to share it right away, so check back then!