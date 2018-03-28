WATCH: Charlie Puth Drops Video of 'Change' From March for Lives Performance

Charlie Puth debuted his new single, “Change,” in Los Angeles on March 24 during his performance at the city’s March For Our Lives event. That moment has now become the official video for the track.

“There’s such a theme of change happening,” Puth said, as he introduced the new song. “This song... you don’t know it and it’s totally fine. It just feels like the right song to perform right now.”

Puth performed the song alone on keyboards. Dressed in a shirt that read, “Enough Is Enough Is Enough Is,” the singer struck a chord with marchers, who looked on and held their signs in the air.

Watch the new video below:



Plus, check out the full studio track, which features James Taylor, by clicking here.

“Why can’t we just get along?/ If loving one another’s wrong/ Then how are we supposed to get close to each other?/ We gotta make the change,” he sang in falsetto on the song’s chorus.

“Change" is the latest single from Puth's upcoming Voicenotes album. He has already released "Attention," "How Long," "Done for Me," and "If You Leave Me Now" (featuring Boyz II Men) from the album.

Voicenotes is expected to drop on May 11.