WATCH: Bruno Mars And His Koala Bear Wingman Are Coming For Your Love

Bruno Mars is in a flirty mood, and he’s got a pretty smooth wingman by his side: a koala bear.

The “24K Magic” star has shared a funny new video where he delivers seductive lines to a potential paramour over the strains of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper”—all while cuddling an adorable koala bear and dropping koala-related puns along the way.



“When it comes to spittin that hot fire I’m over koalafied!,” Mars captioned the Instagram video. “Thank you Australia for everything!!”

Even Mars realizes just how ridiculous it is, barely keeping a straight face when he hits the puns.



It all feels very SNL, right?