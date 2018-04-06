WATCH: Blue Ivy Tells JAY-Z and Beyonce to Shush During GRAMMYs

Blue Ivy wasn't up for any awards last night (Jan. 28) at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, but she was one of the most talked about celebrities to attend.

The six-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé stole the show mid-ceremony while Camila Cabello was delivering a moving speech in support of the Dreamers.

As Blue Ivy's parents applauded the former member of Fifth Harmony, the little girl was filmed in the front row motioning for Jay and Bey to stop clapping so she could hear the speech.

Cameras panned to the family at the most opportune time, catching her motioning to her parents to put their hands down and just listen to Cabello's speech.

#BlueIvy; Proof that no matter who your parents are, they will embarrass you at some point. "Mom, Dad, can you bring it on down?" https://t.co/qgZKLngRM3 — Lia Marie (@Liamarie_life) January 29, 2018

The reactions on Twitter were equal parts swift and hilarious. Check out some of our favorite posts below.

This is the exact moment Jay realized he is only an employee in The Carter Administration & his boss is 6 years old. | #JayZ #BlueIvy #Grammys pic.twitter.com/H6hW2SK7E4 — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is my favorite TV talent show judge. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/r71lG4avjX — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy is the only person in the whole world who can tell Beyoncé to calm down #Grammys pic.twitter.com/khs4NI2HlP — gustavo (@gustavonever) January 29, 2018

The world's most famous six-year-old most certainly stole the show the GRAMMY Awards, where her dad was nominated eight times, but did not leave with any hardware.

Blue Ivy surrounded by fans pic.twitter.com/Jxk7GcnvKk — Beyoncé International --️‍-- (@BeyonceINTL) January 29, 2018