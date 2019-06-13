Uber Begins Plans For Flying Taxis
Uber is ready to get us off the roads and into the sky!
By Jason Goldstein
Sitting in traffic is about to be a thing of the past. UBER is ready to get us off the roads and into the sky. Uber just started testing a helicopter program in New York where you can catch a quick flight from Manhattan to JFK for around $200.
The flying cars are expected to roll out over the next few years.
#NEW: Uber is testing a new helicopter service in NYC, where passengers will be able to use the Uber app to book a flight transporting them from Manhattan to JFK airport through the service. (Via: @business) Watch ðŸ‘‡ðŸ¼ pic.twitter.com/KaEBqhezFhâ€” Elma Aksalic (@ElmaAksalic) June 6, 2019