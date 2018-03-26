Tiffany Haddish Claims an Actress Bit Beyoncé's Face

By Scott T. Sterling

Tiffany Haddish has seen some things.

The Girls Trip actress might be relatively new to the celebrity scene, she's already got the kind of Beyoncé stories that few are privy to experience.

Haddish opened up to GQ about the eventful moment at a party, where the pop superstar approached her with the classic opening line: "I'm Beyoncé."

While enjoying her personal time with Bey, things took a turn for the decidedly bizarre.

“There was this actress there,” Haddis revealed, “that's just, like, doing the mostest.” Among the "mostest" activities: “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Needless to say, that's when the party really got interesting.

“So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish continued, “went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b----—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b---- just bit Beyoncé?’”

“And so then…,” the actress added, “a lot of things happened.”

Haddish said that Beyonce´and the face-biting unnamed actress crossed paths until there was a "brief standoff."

Still, Beyoncé would intervene when Haddish had enough and let it be known that the face-biter was in for a beating.

"She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don't do that....she not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

When GQ reached out to Beyoncé's camp for verification on this wild tale, they plead the fifth.

“I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge,” said Beyoncé's representative, Yvette Noel-Schure.