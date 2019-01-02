Watch Teens Try to Identify Early 2000s Pop Punk Music

“If you wanna scream on the floor and just cry… that’s a great song to go to,” a girl notes after listening to Paramore, accurately summing up the scene with just one sentence.

It seems as though everyone who grew up in the '90s or earlier has at least a little bit of punk in them. From mainstream emo anthems like Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” to My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade,” there are some timeless jams that you kind of have to know.

It turns out, the timelessness may have stopped applying to the younger generations. In a new video by FBE, teens are tasked with identifying some of the most iconic pop punk songs from the early 2000s. When they’re told what they’ll be doing, many respond with fear and apprehension.

“I’ve gotta brush up on my pop punk” one jokes after failing to identify the songs. Yes, yes you do! Watch them fail to identify some of our all-time favorite songs in the video above.