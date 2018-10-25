Watch Kids’ Hilarious Reactions to Meeting Michael Myers

Why just take your kids trick-or-treating when you can leave them absolutely terrified and likely scarred for life?

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating Hallo-week by surprising kids with a Halloween treat: Michael Meyers. Waiting behind a sign advertising “Free Halloween Photos” was the iconic Halloween serial killer. This is exactly like sending your kids to take a photo with Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny… but better.

While some kids let profanities slip or just went running, others gave him a hug. Weirdly, we’re by far the most concerned about the sanity of the kid that hugged him.

Watch the hilarious skit below: