Selena Gomez Stars in Terror Inducing IGTV Video
With the launch of Instragram's newest update has come some interesting videos...
Instagram recently announced an update that may just turn it into the next YouTube.
The update, known as IGTV, caters to content creators and capitalizes on the vertical video trend. IGTV is a standalone, long-form video app that’s integrated with the current Instagram app and will allow users to post videos of up to an hour in length.
Visual artist Petra Collins and pop star Selena Gomez have been plotting a horror video together for a long time. They used this update as their opportunity and, man, did they end up with some beautifully horrifying results.
A Love Story dir by mee -- lil short with @selenagomez -- u can watch excerpts from it on IGTV on my profile⛓ bts: @monibelle dp: @kevinhayden prop master: @sarahsitkin set: @davidjameswhite_ cd: @nathanmitchell_ edited by : @sofia___________ producded by: @itsevaevans @anchor_light first ac: @kudos2yuya written by: @realmelissabroder wrangler lol : @annaballins
This sort of spine-tinglingly eerie yet incredibly aesthetically pleasing video is exactly my style. Distorted ambient music and enhanced sound effects highlight insanely creepy characters with visuals ranging from a person with hands as a face to Selena eating an eyeball.
Collins has shared a handful of behind-the-scenes pictures from the filming on her Instagram and excerpts of the film are available on her IGTV profile.