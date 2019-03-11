See Photos From Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley’s Star-Studded Wedding

After legally wedding in December, Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley celebrated their love with a super classy, A-lister attendee-filled ceremony.

Related: Chance The Rapper is Getting Married to Kirsten Corley This Weekend, the Woman He Met at Age 9

Chance shared the story of how the longtime couple met in a series of Tweets on March 6, detailing that the fairytale love story started when he was just nine years old. At their wedding over the weekend, guests included everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to comedian Dave Chappelle.

While The Shade Room took photos from the wedding and labeled them “exclusives,” the newlywed commented on their photos making sure people know they’re not Chance approved.

“These photos came from some lames. Wait til u see the official ones.”

Get some preview photos from Chance below and stay tuned for more, "official" shots.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” Chance previously shared of the silly way they first met. We’re not crying, this is fine… Congrats to the Bennetts!