See Ariana Grande’s Hilarious Response to Her Unrecognizable Wax Figure

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to be immortalized in the wax world of Madame Tussauds. Despite the honor of getting a figure in the iconic London museum, something just isn’t right here…

“You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @arianagrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday,” Madame Tussauds London revealed in the unveiling of the wax figure last week. While her outfit couldn’t be more spot-on, her features are missing the mark for many fans.

“I appreciate how hard u tried but it doesn’t really look like her xxx,” someone commented in the most polite and British critique ever.

Along with a slew of comments on the post offering suggestions for how to improve the figure, Ariana herself wasn’t too thrilled about the outcome. “I just wanna talk” she commented on the PopCraveNews reposting on the photo.

The signature high ponytail, oversized sweatshirt, thigh-high boots, and even her pose make it clear it’s Ariana. The internet will never be satisfied, we respect the effort Madame Tussauds!

