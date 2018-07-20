Rihanna’s Dancehall Album Has 500 Tracks to Choose From

According to her producers and songwriters, Rihanna’s upcoming dancehall album has been more than a year in the making.

Everyone wants the chance to be able to throw their names on this highly-anticipated album, which is why more than 500 songs have reportedly been submitted for it. Although a producer close to Rihanna has said they’re sorting through them and choosing the 10 best, we think she should just record and release all of them.

Sources told Rolling Stone that some of the biggest names in reggae music production are involved, including Drake’s “Controlla” mastermind Supa Dups.

Rihanna is reportedly working on both her ninth and tenth studio albums right now- one that sticks to her pop sound and one that highlights her Caribbean roots. While we anxiously await her new music, listen to her latest release below: