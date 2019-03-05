Panic! At The Rodeo: Panic Played a Rodeo and Celebrated With the Most Yee-Haw Shirt You’ll Ever See

March 5, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs during the 'PRAY FOR THE WICKED' tour at Golden 1 Center on February 20, 2019 in Sacramento, California

imageSPACE

Panic! At The Disco playing a rodeo is a combination that works even better than you’d expect it to. Along with busting out tracks like their beloved “Bohemian Rhapsody” cover at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show, the band also made a shirt with Brendon Urie riding a bull…

The Houston Rodeo was a confusing and absolutely amazing event that completely changed our outlook on what a rodeo even is. After Cardi B played and broke Garth Brooks’ attendance record, the strange events kept on coming. 

Concerts lined up for a full three weeks of shows includes everyone from Kacey Musgraves to Cardi B to Panic! At The Disco, with performances spanning through March 17. At their March 3 show, Panic took the stage at a packed NRG Stadium to play a 21-song set loaded with tracks from their recent Pray For The Wicked.

To make the unexpected combination even better, the band released a shirt with a shirtless, gold-blazer-wearing Brendon Urie perched on top of a bull.  

While the best of the bunch was left out, the rest of their rodeo-exclusive merch is available here. Watch more highlights from their wonderfully yee haw performance below!  

