Nicki Minaj Pays For 37 Fans’ College Tuitions

The generous queen is back at it again with her “Student of the Game” fund

July 4, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Nicki Minaj walking the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Anthony Behar SIPA USA Today

Last year, Nicki Minaj launched her “Student of the Game” fund as a way to give back to the people who have helped make her career possible. What started as a funny tweet turned into life-changing interaction. 

The rap queen is back at it and has brought back the fund to pay for another 37 fans' college expenses. She’s offering to give them each up to $18,000 toward their current tuition or student loans. How can I enter in this??? 

The full list was shared to her website on Friday (June 29) and winners took to Twitter to celebrate. 

 

 

 

 

 

