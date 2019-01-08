NBC Elvis Presley Tribute to Feature Performances from Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, and Shawn Mendes

An A-lister-filled lineup was just revealed for a tribute show airing on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 84th birthday. Both emerging stars and huge names including Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and Keith Urban will honor the King of Rock n’ Roll’s legacy.

The show is set to air February 17 on NBC from 9-11 PM. Performances of some of his most iconic tracks will mimic his “’68 Comeback Special,” a broadcast that celebrated his return to music after he had previously switched his focus to the silver screen.

Dominated by country singers and young pop stars, the NBC special will be hosted by Blake Shelton. Crossovers include another collaborative performance by the unlikely duo of Post Malone and Keith Urban and a gospel medley from Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams.

Shawn Mendes has to be stoked about this performance as the tenacious young star is getting closer and closer to his goal of playing Elvis in a biopic. In our exclusive interview, Shawn (who happens to have the perfect hair for the role) revealed his dreams to do an Elvis movie.

Get a full list of performers and the setlist for the special below:

"Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”) – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton