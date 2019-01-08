Lindsay Lohan is Jimmy Fallon’s Worst Fear in ‘Bird Box’ Parody

Bird Box is taking over the internet with a terrifying film and a dangerous challenge that has Netflix worried about the safety of their viewers.

Related: Netflix Warns Against the 'Bird Box Challenge' as the Film Breaks a Record

The latest to be inspired by the creepy film characterized by everyone having to wear blindfolds to protect themselves from a monster that manifests itself as their worst fears are Jimmy Fallon, the Roots, and Lindsay Lohan.

Their Bird Box parody opens with Fallon mimicking the trailer almost line-for-line, agitatedly explaining to the Roots that they’re not allowed to take off their blindfolds. Under ANY circumstances! The group then blindly fumbles their way to the studio before being met with their worst fear...

“This is worse than I thought!” screams Fallon. Watch the parody in the video above.

Lindsay is also readying for the debut of her MTV reality TV show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. The show premieres on Tuesday, January 8 at 8PM and will follow her life as the owner of a beach club in Mykonos, Greece. Click here to watch the show opening that premiered exclusively on Billboard.