Kesha to Embark on Weird, Wonderful and Rainbow Ride Cruise

Our favorite rainbow queen recently announced that she’s taking her glittery antics to sea.

Kesha’s Weird, Wonderful and Rainbow Ride sets sail February 17-21 and will go from Tampa, FL to Nassau, Bahamas. The cruise features two unique performances from Kesha herself as well as performances from a bunch of awesome special guests.

There are only two rules: bring some glitter and be yourself unapologetically.

Register for pre-sale here https://t.co/9oU0HWZ3Ml and see y'all there!! ---------------- @KeshaCruise — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 13, 2018

Just a few of the guests include Betty Who, Bob the Drag Queen, and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying and Mitch Grassi as Superfruit. The wonderfully diverse lineup isn’t finished yet and more guests will be announced soon.

Various pricing levels and payment options are available, allowing fans to choose which options best fit their needs. This is gonna be a seriuolsy cool vacation for huge Ke$ha fans!