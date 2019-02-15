Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are Engaged: See Her Huge and Non-Traditional Ring

The couple celebrated Valentine's Day in the perfect way

February 15, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo on September 26, 2018

Andreas Rentz, Getty

Katy Perry is having a huge week. After dropping her first song of the new year, the singer now has even more to celebrate: she’s engaged to Orlando Bloom!

The couple made their Valentine’s Day the most special yet by taking their relationship to the next level. Orlando popped the question in a super romantic way, treating Katy to heart-shaped balloons and a huge floral bouquet.

They’re also taking advantage of the colored stone trend with a huge and unique ring. Set in a way that makes it look like a flower (Orlando BLOOM?), Katy is rocking a big red stone surrounded by smaller diamonds.

“Full bloom,” Katy captions a sweet photo of her new jewelry. The couple started getting serious and took their relationship public almost exactly three year ago.

Congrats Katy and Orlando!

full bloom

