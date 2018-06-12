IHOb's Name Change Inspires Hilarious Responses

IHOP… sorry… IHOb is currently in the middle of one of the most confusing yet hilarious marketing campaigns.

The International House of Pancakes was so excited about the introduction of steakburgers to their menu, they decided to change their whole name.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

I’m not sure how I feel about the name change, but I do know how I feel about the shady responses that have since filled my Twitter timeline: amazing. Everyone from Burger King to Netflix has joined in on the fun.

Burger King is now Pancake King and even has a stack of hotcakes as their Twitter header.

Netflix has also decided to replace the “x” in their name with a much trendier letter.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

My favorite response comes from the always hilarious Wendy’s Twitter account. They just straight up aren’t having it. Same Wendy’s, same.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

While I would guess that the name change isn’t permanent, consumers have given extremely mixed reviews to the publicity stunt. Some people are super into the idea and have already run into IHOb to grab a burger…. for breakfast.

Currently in IHOP and half the people here are eating burgers at 10:30am is this a simulation — emily (@wmilyy) June 12, 2018

Others feel lost and betrayed, voicing concerns about whether IHOb is still selling pancakes and questioning why they felt the name change was necessary.

yes! the pancakes aren't going anywhere — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Well, I’ll be taking my business to @DennysDiner — Dan Pelletier (@Dantvman) June 11, 2018

From now on, I’d like to be referred to as Tiaba. Stay tuned for an announcement on what the b stands for.