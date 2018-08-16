Fans Theorize Why Rihanna and Donald Glover Were Together

After Rihanna and Donald Glover were photographed together in Cuba, the internet went into a frenzy trying to figure out what the two are up to.

Theories included everything from starring in a movie together to planning an upcoming performance- and they’re all backed up by some pretty solid evidence. Let’s start with the most convincing.

They’re filming a movie together

Rihanna and Glover both are no strangers to the screen. It was recently reported that Glover is working on a project titled Guava Island with director Hiro Murai and that Rihanna’s visit to Cuba lined-up with their filming dates.

Rihanna was spotted in Cuba (Havana) yesterday, reportedly filming scenes for an upcoming movie called "Guava Island", according to Cuban magazine Vistar. pic.twitter.com/f0d00HGPhD — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 11, 2018

Rihanna on set in Cuba last week. pic.twitter.com/aHOtS0qako — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 15, 2018

Ok it looks like its gonna be a Musical Movie featuring Leticia Wright, Nonso Anozie, Rihanna and Childish Gambino! — STREAM IGGY’s STS-- (@DenTheRizzle) August 15, 2018

It’s not a film, but a music video

Director Hiro Murai has worked on a number of music videos, including Childish Gambino’s statement-making “This Is America.” The two could have an upcoming song together.

Update: The choreographer of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” has been working on the project in Cuba for the past 3 weeks. — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 16, 2018

Note: The "movie" could actually be a music video, as the project is allegedly being directed by Hiro Murai (music video director: 'This Is America', 'Airplanes', '3005', etc.) — Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 11, 2018

Guava Island is actually just a decoy title

TV sets filmed in public are known to give out completely made up titles to mislead people and avoid giving away what’s actually going on. "Guava Island" could be the title of a movie, a single or just completely unrelated.

I’m just saying “Guava Island” sounds more like the title of an episode than a single or album title. Don’t y’all think the same? — Condè Nasty. (@deemxreckless) August 15, 2018

What are they up to???