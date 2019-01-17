Fans Found The Building Brendon Urie Walked Up in “High Hopes” Music Video

Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” continues to reach new heights. See what we did there?

The Pray For The Wicked smash has been sitting at the top of Billboard’s radio songs chart for eight weeks straight. The alt-pop crossover hit has become their biggest song ever thanks to streaming, surpassing the forever iconic “I Write Sins Not Tragedies.”

As the song continues its chart-topping streak, fans have been digging into its accompanying music video. The inspirational and very fear-of-heights-inducing video shows Brendon Urie literally walking up the side of a building. The downtown Los Angeles building is also featured on the Pray For The Wicked album cover.

Since we already knew the video was filmed in LA, fans on Reddit used other clues to figure out exactly where it was.

This building is actually in use so we can’t recommend you go and walk up it… but I guess technically we can’t really stop you from doing it either.

In our exclusive interview, Brendon Urie explained how the song came to be. Hear him discuss "High Hopes" and his sky-high inspirations in the video below.