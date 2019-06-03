TOMORROW X TOGETHER Want to Collab With Justin Bieber and Bebe Rexha

“We’re a group of five that came together under one dream to make a better tomorrow.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the latest K-pop band to take the world by storm. After making their debut in March with The Dream Chapter: Star, the group has already embarked on their first US tour.

Since they’ve been able to quickly sell out shows across the country, the group has big dreams set for what’s coming next. TOMORROW X TOGETHER joined RADIO.COM to explain how they first came together, and expained the super sweet meaning behind their name. Watch in the video above!

The release of their debut EP leaves room for plenty of star-studded collabs in their upcoming music. After labelmates BTS teamed up with Halsey for smash hit “Boy With Luv,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER are eyeing similar pairings with Bebe Rexha and Justin Bieber.

Taehyun has a special message for Justin Bieber in the video below.

Soobin, on the other hand, is an avid Bebe Rexha lover and has often shared his desire to collaborate with her. After a fan made Bebe aware of his dreams, she took to Twitter to share some love in return. Can this perfect duo please make music together??