Jake Miller Dives Into His Latest Single, "Wait For You"

If you’re new to Jake Miller, really all you need to know about him is that he’s basically everyone’s dream artist. The Florida-grown singer consistently puts fans before everything else, always making himself available and bringing a down-to-earth attitude to accompany his charm.

Backstage at the GRAMMYs, Jake joined us for an inside look at his latest track, a bop that fans are calling their “mood for life.” Truth.

With his current radio single “Wait For You,” Jake brings a hit-ready pop sound highlighted by a super catchy chorus even Zedd would be jealous of. From ‘80s vibes to a “roller coaster” of sounds mixed together, the romantic track tells a story of how patience and timing affect love.

Jake is gearing up for his Wait For You tour with Logan Henderson. Get a full list of dates here and click here to find out how you can enter his “Fly To Your House” contest. Yes, he will actually come to your HOME.

Hear about his new single in the video above!