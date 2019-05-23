EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Loved Writing “Easier” With Charlie Puth and Ryan Tedder

5 Seconds Of Summer are back to claim the season that’s so ingrained in the band, it’s literally part of their name. With the super poppy, synthesized, and bass-filled “Easier,” 5SOS is taking over our summer playlists while eyeing their follow-up to Youngblood.

The laid back jam comes as the perfect kick-off to their next era, diving even further into their pop direction with shimmering vocals that tell a story of another doomed relationship. “And the hardest part of all / is that we’re only built to fall,” Luke Hemmings’ silvery falsetto sings.

In our exclusive interview, the Aussie rockers touched on the songwriting process that came with help from some friends you just may recognize.

Charlie Puth and One Republic’s Ryan Tedder lent their hit-making skills to 5SOS’ latest release. The signature bass line likely comes from the mind of collaborator Charlie Puth- but be warned that once you think of it as a Puth song, you’ll never be able to unhear it...

5 seconds of summer — charlie puth (@charlieputh) May 18, 2019

5 Seconds of Summer shines after fully accepting their new direction. The four-piece has taken notes from everything that worked on “Youngblood,” filling big shoes left by the smash single while delivering new range.

How are they celebrating the new release? With lots of mimosas, apparently. Hear about the 5 things they’re planning to do this summer and the brand new "Easier" in the video above.

