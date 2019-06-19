Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B Join Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' Tracklist

Ed Sheeran is changing the game with a unique project that includes some of the biggest names in music. With “I Don’t Care” and “Cross Me” serving as previews of his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project, the full list of collaborations is now here.

Heavy-hitters like Eminem, Khalid, Cardi B, and Travis Scott join the already stacked feature list of Justin Bieber, PNB Rock, and Chance The Rapper. While many of the collabs enlist the help of Hip Hop and R&B stars, country singer Chris Stapleton and pop queen Camilla Cabello also appear on the lineup.

Highlights include 50 Cent and Eminem both appearing on “Remember The Name” and the genre-bending combination of Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton on “Blow.”

Get the full tracklist below. No. 6 Collaborations Project is out July 7.

1. “Beautiful People” (feat. Khalid)

2. “South Of The Border” (feat. Camila Cabello and Cardi B)

3. “Cross Me” (feat. Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock)

4. “Take Me Back To London” (feat. Stormzy)

5. “Best Part Of Me” (feat. Yebba)

6. “I Don’t Care” (feat. Justin Bieber)

7. “Antisocial” (feat. Travis Scott)

8. “Remember The Name” (feat. Eminem and 50 Cent)

9. “Feels” (feat. Young Thug and J Hus)

10. “Put It All On Me” (feat. Ella Mai)

11. “Nothing On You” (feat. Paulo Londra and Dave)

12. “I Don’t Want Your Money” (feat. H.E.R.)

13. “1000 Nights” (feat. Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

14. “Way To Break My Heart” (feat. Skrillex)

15. “Blow” (with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton)

