Ed Sheeran and Khalid Join Forces for New Song ‘Beautiful People’

Ed Sheeran is continuing with more perfect combinations for his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project. The album filled with unexpected features drops July 12, 2019, and includes some of the biggest names in music.

Related: Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B Join Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' Tracklist

After producing bops with Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock, and Justin Bieber, Ed is back and enlisting the help of Khalid. The two laid-back singers address the LA party culture in the brand new “Beautiful People.”

“We don't fit in well 'cause we are just ourselves / I could use some help gettin' out of this conversation” Ed sings in the honest song with even more lyrics about a party he doesn’t actually want to be at. Can someone check on Ed and make sure he’s doing ok?

The jam loosely follows the feel of “I Don’t Care” and tells the story of not wanting the bling, flare, and flexes that come with being famous. “Beautiful people / Drop top, designer clothes / Front row at fashion shows / ‘What d'you do?’ and ‘Who d'you know?’”

Listen to the new Ed Sheeran and Khalid collab “Beautiful People” in the playful music video above.

Watch More: Ed Sheeran Once Played in Front of Just 1 Single Toddler