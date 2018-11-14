Drake Surprises Crowd with Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Bad Bunny
Drake's Aubrey and The Three Migos tour continues to pull out all the stops, from a massive LED screen set up to a flying Ferrari to a ton of special guests.
The three-month long run wraps up in just a few days, finishing with three consecutive shows in the Migos trio’s hometown of Atlanta. We all know Drake isn’t going out without a bang.
At his November 13 Miami show, Drake brought out Lil Wayne, Bad Bunny and DJ Khaled as surprise guests. Weezy and Drizzy took the stage for energetic performances of “Steady Mobbin” and Tha Carter V’s “Uproar,” with Drake praising Wayne as the greatest of all time and the reason this is possible.
You think just bringing out the greatest is enough for him? He’s not done yet. The 6 God then invited DJ Khaled and Latin rapper Bad Bunny to the stage to deliver 2010 hit "All I Do Is Win" and their first performance of “MIA.”
Drake also brought out DJ Khaled tonight in Miami. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/9HfPx67ZXp— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 14, 2018
Drake and Bad Bunny tonight in Miami. #AATTM --@ThatDancer pic.twitter.com/Or0QvQTlub— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) November 14, 2018