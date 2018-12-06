Drake Dominates Year-End Charts and Breaks History as Top Artist

It comes as literally no surprise that Drake is the top artist of the year, smashing Billboard’s year-end charts with what feels like a billion hits dropped in 2018 alone.

Songs like “SICKO MODE,” “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and “Look Alive” are just a handful of the bops that propelled him to the top of multiple year-end charts.

Drake has landed a trifecta in 2018, sitting as the No. 1 spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Hot 100 Songs, and Top Artists charts. Scorpion is the top R&B/Hip-Hop album of the year, “God’s Plan” is the top song of the year, and Drake is the top artist of the year. He also holds the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 album list and the No. 1 spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs list.

Is anyone else struggling to keep up with all of his accomplishments?

Sitting at the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop artist chart for an unprecedented fifth year, Drake has broken the record for most years at No. 1 by beating out a record he previously tied with R. Kelly. Other records he’s set for the year include holding the most consecutive weeks at No. 1, clocking in 11 weeks with “In My Feelings” and tying his own record with “God’s Plan.”

The mood here is that the only person who can match Drake is… Drake.