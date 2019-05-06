Did Chance The Rapper Just Get Wendy’s to Bring Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets?

Chance the Rapper is known for both his incredible music, and his inspiring positivity. The Chicago native believes he can do anything he sets his mind to, and he may have just achieved his most far-fetched goal yet.

In a Tweet posted May 4, Chance shared his positive affirmations and assured everyone that he would have a great day… and that Wendy’s would bring back the fan favorite spicy chicken nuggets.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

In a burst of their usual social media genius, Wendy’s took this as an opportunity to give everyone what they’ve been asking for. In exchange for the small ask of two million likes, of course. Everyone welcomed the marketing ploy with open arms, as any shot at the highly-requested nuggets is one the internet will collectively take.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The Tweet just eclipsed two million likes. With the internet’s side of the bargain pulled off in less than 48 hours, Wendy’s is now scrambling to hold up their end.

They acknowledged that they have to bring the nuggets back, now we’re just waiting for it to actually happen.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

