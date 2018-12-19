Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, and Cardi B Top List of Most Shazamed Songs of 2018

Shazam is one of the most useful apps and always saves the day when we’re plagued by the problem of trying to figure out what catchy tune is playing on the radio. The app listens to the song that’s playing and identifies it for you, pulling up the artist and track info when you call it to the rescue.

The amount of times a song has been Shazamed is a pretty good indicator of both its reach and reception. This year, the songs that were Shazamed the most come as no surprise and match up well with some of the biggest hits of the year.

Demi Lovato topped the global list with “Solo,” an electronic collab with Clean Bandit. Nicky Jam and J Balvin’s “X” came in second with J Balvin tying Cardi B for the most Top 10 appearances. Collabs reigned supreme this year as the only solo track in the Top 10 came from Tom Walker’s emotive and genre-bending “Leave a Light On.”

Get the full list of 2018’s most-Shazamed songs below:

Top 10 Most Shazamed Songs

1. “Solo” - Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato​

2. “X” - Nicky Jam & J Balvin

3. “One Kiss” - Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

4. “In My Mind” - Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino

5. “Perfect” - Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé

6. “Leave A Light On” - Tom Walker

7. “Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 Feat. Cardi B

8. “Friends” - Marshmello & Anne-Marie

9. “Flames” - David Guetta & Sia

10. “I Like It” - Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Most Shazamed Songs by Genre

Pop: “Perfect” - Ed Sheeran

Hip-Hop: “I Like It” - Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Rock/Alternative: “Feel It Still” - Portugal. The Man

Dance: “Solo” - Clean Bandit Feat. Demi Lovato

Country: “You Make It Easy” - Jason Aldean

R&B/Soul: “Love Lies” - Khalid & Normani

Latino: “X” - Nicky Jam & J Balvin

K-Pop: “FAKE LOVE” - BTS