Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Shares Adorable Photo of His Furry “Co-Producer”

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers has been super passionate about protecting animals. With three family rescue dogs and furry foster friends that come in and out of their house, the country star is helping dogs with rough pasts find their forever homes.

“Animal rescue is super close to our hearts and it takes up a lot of our time. It can be emotional, it can be tough sometimes, but to help an animal find his forever home is a cool thing to do,” Dan previously told Kix Brooks of their passion.

One of their dogs is Ghost, an adorable pup with a hidden talent. In a photo showing Dan’s laptop with tracks for a song pulled up, Ghost is labeled as his co-producer. This clearly explains why tracks like “Tequila” are so amazing.

Could Dan + Shay be teasing that Ghost is helping them finish up new music that’s coming soon? While we’re not sure if the song his furry co-producer is working on it actually new, we are sure that he’s doing a great job.

In our exclusive interview with Dan + Shay, the “Speechless” duo joined Mark Ronson, MAX, & more to create their emoji-inspired playlist. Watch below!