Celebrating #8YearsofOneDirection: A Collection of the Best Tweets

Fans and the band took to Twitter to share their favorite memories

July 23, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Despite being on an indefinite hiatus since 2016, One Direction is still all we can think about.

Today marks eight full years since arguably the most popular boy band of all time was created by the X Factor’s Simon Cowell. With no official disbandment or reunion announced, Directioners are simultaneously holding out hope that the boys will come back together and accepting that a reunion probably isn’t in the near future.

The official 1D account has returned to social media for the first time since December 2017 to join the anniversary celebration.

How are they gonna sit here and tweet lyrics but not announce a reunion?? Truly just rude.

Although they’re all working on their own solo careers, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have all expressed a continued love for the band and their fans.

Fans are joining in on the fun by sharing some of their favorite One Direction memories and having a group cry about how much they miss them. Here are some of our favorite tweets:

Let's hope our next post about the boys will be announcing their reunion. Happy eight years! 

 

 

