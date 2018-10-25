BTS Team Up with Steve Aoki for their First All-English Song, "Waste It On Me"

Steve Aoki and BTS are back with another collab, surprise dropping “Waste It On Me” as as follow-up to their highly-anticipated “Mic Drop” remix.

The track is the k-pop superstars’ first full English song and is set to appear on Aoki’s collab-heavy Neon Future III. Other appearances on the November 9 album include Louis Tomlinson, Lauren Jauregui, Bella Thorne, and many more.

“I’m so psyched to share this collaboration with one of the most exciting and inspiring group of guys I’ve met in the past few years,” explained Aoki.

Listen to the brand new song below:

After being live for less than a few hours, the video already sits at almost half a million views and is set to follow in the footsteps of the 365 million views on their previous collab.

In one of our many exclusives interviews with the biggest boy band in the world, they revealed some of their dream collabs and revealed some other things you may not know about the group.