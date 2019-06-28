BTS Slows Things Down With Emotional New Song 'Heartbeat'

BTS is continuing to take over the world in every format. A new report shows that the group has helped boost K-pop ticket sales by 1700%, their mobile app already has hundreds of thousands of downloads, and they just released another song to go along with it.

BTS World is an app that takes fans back to the beginning and allows them to become part of their Big Hit Entertainment management team. While we take our jobs of writing music news very seriously, we care even more about our role as BTS’ manager.

Related: BTS Teams With Zara Larsson on 'A Brand New Day' From 'BTS World'

Along with a ton of new pictures and video clips of our Bangtan boys, the app also came with a soundtrack full of new songs. The brand new “Heartbeat” is fresh off the BTS World soundtrack. The slow ballad shows off their vocals and tells the story of love that’s destined to be.

The stunning song is accompanied by a cinematic music video where the boys further prove their acting skills. Watch the gorgeous video and listen to the new song in the video above!

If this news wasn't already enough, BTS also revealed that a new feature film will hit the big screen soon. Bring the Soul: The Movie is set for a global release on August 7th and will capture moments from their world tours. The new movie comes just over half a year after their Burn The Stage movie, but filmmakers promise it will include never-before-heard stories from RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Watch More: BTS Asks Emerging K-pop Group TOMORROW X TOGETHER a Question