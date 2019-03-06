BTS Joins Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, One Direction as One of Only 12 Artists to Ever Do This

BTS just added their name to the list of only 12 artists to ever sell out this massive stadium, and they did it in less than two hours.

The K-pop group is continuing to prove they’re one of the biggest phenomena in the world, establishing themselves as a global name that’s breaking records previously held by some of the most timeless names in music.

BTS’ recently announced Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour makes just a few stops around the world, with London’s 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium as one of them. Tickets priced from around $65-$230 sold out in under 90 minutes, making history as the first Asian artist to sell it out and one of only 12 artists to ever accomplish the monumental feat.

no listen,, so you are telling me in this world only 12 artists, ever, sold out wembley stadium AND BTS IS ONE OF THEM. and they did it in 90 minutes with only 10 days notice AND ALSO ARE THE FIRST ASIAN ARTIST TO DO SO. who's doing it like BTS? pic.twitter.com/xaPJeeVEGG — » (@happinesspjm) March 1, 2019

Michael Jackson, the first solo artist to sell out Wembley Stadium and make history in 1988. 3 decades later, BTS becomes the first Asian act to sell out Wembley, managing to do so in 90 minutes. This one is definitely for the books. #BTSSoldOutWembley pic.twitter.com/Y75HRynQAy — snoopy (@hobiesmalls) March 1, 2019

In data shared by ticket sales company VividSeats, numbers show that the group outsold huge names like the Rolling Stones and Cardi B on March 1. Charts also illustrated how their ARMY fanbase is becoming more and more diverse, with a huge increase in the amount of females ages 24-35 that purchased tickets.

