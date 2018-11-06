Britney Spears Dances with Potential Vegas Residency Backup Dancers

Britney Spears is preparing for her 2019 stay at Las Vegas’ Park Theater by breaking it down. With her residency set to run from February into August, the popstar is just a few months away from her opening date.

Britney is preparing everything for the show. Just one of her many production aspects is a crew of stunning backup dancers who have to be ready to deliver her characteristic sharp choreography.

In a video shared to her Twitter account, Britney teased some of her upcoming moves at what appears to be an audition for backup dancers. Watch her break it down to “Scream & Shout” in the video below: