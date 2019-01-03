Brendon Urie Covers Frank Sinatra, Toto, Taylor Swift on Livestream

Brendon Urie's livestreams are so entertaining we continually consider skipping work to watch them.

While we may have learned to control our urges to skip out on our responsibilities to watch him play video games, chat, and share his favorite songs, we’re still obsessed with them. In a recent stream over the holidays, the Panic! At The Disco frontman effortlessly covered songs by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Radiohead.

Kicking it off with “Here Comes Santa Claus,” he then goes through a string of songs that includes show tunes, Top 40 hits, and the greatest song of all time. Yes, he covered “Africa” by Toto. After saying he’s never learned how to play the song, he immediately jumps into a cover and learns the chords on the spot.

He’s so good, he could definitely do this for a living. Wait…

Here's every song he covers:

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"Long Train Running" - The Doobie Brothers

"Jesus Loves Me More Than He Loves You" - A Brendon Urie original...

"Creep" - Radiohead

"I Ripped My Jeans" - Another Brendon Urie original...

"A Whole New World" - Aladdin

"My Way" - Frank Sinatra

"A Change Is Gonna Come" - Sam Cooke

"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" - Taylor Swift

"What's My Age Again" - Blink 182

"Africa" - Toto