Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan Reveal Release Date for Highly-Anticipated Collab

After months of waiting impatiently, we finally have a release date for one of the most iconic collabs.

RELATED: Watch Troye Sivan's Mesmerizing Video for "Bloom"

Troye Sivan’s single “Dance To This” features Ariana Grande and drops Wednesday, June 13th. Yes, you read that correctly. We have less than 24 hours to emotionally prepare ourselves.

The track follows Troye’s “My My My,” “Bloom,” and “The Good Side,” all singles from his upcoming album, Bloom.

This incredible collab was confirmed back in late February with a tweet from Troye revealing his excitement to work with his “pop queen.”

Yes!!! The rumours are trumours!! @arianagrande is my pop queen and i can’t wait for you guys to hear our song--❤️-- — troye sivan (@troyesivan) February 23, 2018

Ariana is also releasing an album this summer. There are so many beautiful things in the works I can’t even keep up. Sweetener will be available for pre-order on June 20th, the same day single “The Light Is Coming” drops.

“Dance To This” is sure to make the list of the most powerful pop collabs to date. To borrow one of Ariana’s new favorite phrases: Ugh! Their minds!