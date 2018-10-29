Alessia Cara Performs “Here” with Music Students, Shares Album Details

Get details on 'The Pains of Growing' below!

October 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Alessia Cara

Ilya S. Savenok, Getty

The GRAMMY-winning Alessia Cara has consistently been named as the breakout star of the past year, taking over airwaves with her smash hit “Here.”

Ahead of the upcoming release of her sophomore album, the singer has joined a group of students from the Detroit Institute of Music Education for a soulful performance of the song. The track is given new life with a live band and an intimate setting. 

Watch the performance below:

 

Alessia recently revealed the details behind The Pains of Growing, her second LP fronted by lead single “Growing Pains.” The album will be available on November 30 and pre-orders are available here. 

Get the tracklist below:

In our exclusive interview, Alessia opened up about her "Growing Pains" and what the track means to her. Watch below:

