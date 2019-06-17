Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at New York’s Stonewall Inn
Taylor Swift surprised everyone on Friday night with a performance at New York’s LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Inn. Swift made her appearance during Stonewall Inn’s pride celebration, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.
Taylor came on stage and broke into her "Shake It Off" song.
“I heard that this is Jesse’s favorite song to do at karaoke,” Swift said. “So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, if there’s like, your part that you’re really good at, then, just sing, dance, just be yourself. This is a really safe space.”
I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! -- https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019