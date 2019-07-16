Taika Waititi Will Direct 'Thor 4'

Want to know what happens to Thor after Avengers: Endgame? Well, all Marvel fans will appreciate this good news. Taika Waititi will return to direct Thor 4 as the movie is officially in pre-production.

Waititi directed Thor: Ragnorok while also voicing Korg. The movie recieved great feedback and made over $800 million worldwide so that itself is a reason why he should return.

Prior to this announcement, Waititi was searching worldwide to find a cast for one of his movies that he was working on called Akira, which is based on a Japanese anime. The Akira adaptation has now been put on hold due to the recent announcement, which Warner Bros were caught by surprise according to close sources.

Chris Hemsworth has discussed the possibility of playing the Thor character again. Thor left a lot of questions in Avengers: Endgame. Spoiler, he was last seen leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of the movie.

Thor has gone through quite an evolution from the beginning of Endgame to the end of the movie as he was 'Fat Thor' for the majority of the movie, opening up a new dimension to the Thor character. The end of Endgame got everyone wondering what is next and it's safe to say that we will find out when the Thor 4 trailer finally comes out.