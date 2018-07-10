5 Awesome Eco-friendly Water Bottles to Help You Stay Hydrated This Summer

By Lori Melton

We know to stay active and eat our fruits and veggies in order to get and stay in shape, but many people overlook another important aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle: hydration. Staying hydrated is a crucial component of warding off fatigue, preventing headaches, maintaining a healthy weight, keeping blood pressure at optimum levels, and even improving cognition. This is especially true in the summer months when we tend to perspire more and our bodies work harder to retain water.

Many people choose to stay hydrated on the go by purchasing portable plastic water bottles, but more often than not, these bottles end up as plastic waste in our planet’s oceans. Making the switch from disposable bottled water to eco-friendly, reusable water bottles will help reduce plastic waste and is better for the planet. With so many options on the market, how do you know which reusable bottle is best? Check out these five fantastic bottles which are eco-friendly, stylish, and reasonably priced.

KOR One 25 oz. ($25)

As the company’s flagship bottle, the KOR One is made from BPA-free Tritan and was even featured on Oprah’s O list. The sleek design boasts an easy-to-grip handle and a cool, push-button swivel cap. KOR’s trademark hygienic, Perfect Spout is big enough to add ice and just the right size to take a good swig. Plus, it comes in four colors to coordinate with a wide array of outfits and fits great in most cup holders, your gym bag or tote.

Klean Kanteen 20 oz. Insulated Wide ($32.95)

Klean Kanteen’s eco-friendly stainless steel mugs are great fill, grab-and-go bottles for work, school, workouts, camping trips and more. They’re tough, with a super durable, chip-resistant Klean Coat powder coat finish, but they’re also and versatile. Your morning coffee or tea will stay hot for up to 14 hours and iced drinks stay cold for up to 48 hours. Caps are leak proof and interchangeable. You’ll need to hand wash this bottle but, the smooth, rounded edges make cleaning a snap. Choose from nine fun color options like Lemon Curry and Pacific Sky. Klean Kanteen donates one percent of profits to organizations dedicated to helping the environment, so you can start helping the environment by joining the critical cause with your purchase.

bobble Infuse 20 oz. ($14.99)

Join bobble’s #endthetrend of single-use plastic bottles campaign by grabbing an all-new, multi-functional bobble Infuse bottle. Bright, colorful caps accentuate the bottle’s clear, cute, and curvy bottle design, which fits snugly in your hand. Whether you’re looking for hydration, filtration, or a lip-smacking burst of flavor, bobble Infuse fits the bill. Give your water a tasty twist by removing the replaceable carbon filter and adding your favorite fruits and veggies through the wide-mouth opening. The BPA-free bottle is dishwasher safe, made of squeezable Tritan, and made in the U.S.A.

Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle 25 oz. ($23.95)

Stay hydrated in virtually any terrain with Nomader’s lightweight, space-saving, eco-friendly collapsible bottle. Just squish it and roll it up to fit in tight spaces. It’s made from BPA-free shatterproof silicone, so you don’t have to worry about that occasional unexpected drop. It’s also leak proof, so other items in your bag are protected from spills. Designed as the ultimate travel bottle with rugged adventurers in mind, the Nomader can handle extreme temperatures, is heat-resistant and dishwasher and freezer safe. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of bright colors and is backed by a lifetime warranty.

S’well 25 oz. ($45)

Within the first seven years of its launch, S’well proudly became the fastest-growing female-owned company in the nation. They’ve also partnered with UNICEF USA to support clean and safe water efforts in vulnerable countries. With S’well bottles, you can stay hydrated while making a bold, eco-friendly fashion statement. These eye-catching bottles are made from vacuum-insulated, high grade 18/8 stainless steel, which keeps beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. If you’re looking for a style-savvy gift for an eco-conscious friend, opt for a personalized S’well bottle. Prices vary according to size and pattern.

#1Thing: Get more great sustainability ideas HERE.