Snickers Is Ready To Give Away 1 Million Candy Bars This Halloween

August 1, 2019
By Jason Goldstein

There's a petition going around to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October. It already has over 100,000 signatures. Having Halloween on the weekend would allow people to celebrate all day long. Parents would also not have to worry about kids staying up late trick-or-treating and getting a sugar rush before bed on a school night. This year, October 31 falls on a Thursday.

Snicks promises to give away 1 million free bars if the new Saturday date becomes official. Many candy companies are in support of moving the big day too.

 

